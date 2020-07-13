All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 148 W 9TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
148 W 9TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

148 W 9TH AVENUE

148 9th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

148 9th Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New paint and refinished hardwood floors. An easy walk to downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
148 W 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 148 W 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
148 W 9TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 W 9TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Sublet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Mount Dora Apartments with BalconiesMount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments
Mount Dora Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLSouth Brooksville, FL
Bithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach