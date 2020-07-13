Rent Calculator
All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 148 W 9TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
148 W 9TH AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
148 W 9TH AVENUE
148 9th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Mount Dora
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location
148 9th Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New paint and refinished hardwood floors. An easy walk to downtown.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have any available units?
148 W 9TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 148 W 9TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
148 W 9TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 W 9TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 W 9TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 W 9TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
