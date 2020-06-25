All apartments in Mount Dora
Mount Dora, FL
1333 Merion Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

1333 Merion Drive

1333 Merion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 Merion Drive, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home for rent at 1333 Merion Dr Mt. Dora FL 32757, - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.

Newer one story house built by Park Square Homes the Walton Model, 4 bedroom 2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, Carpet and ceramic floors inside laundry, family room, dining area, double garage with electric opener.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" to Mount Dora, turn Right onto Wolf Branch, turn Right onto Nile, turn Right at the Subdivision Summerview, turn Left onto Merion Drive, the house on the Right.

. .

(RLNE3143503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Merion Drive have any available units?
1333 Merion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1333 Merion Drive have?
Some of 1333 Merion Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Merion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Merion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Merion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Merion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1333 Merion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Merion Drive offers parking.
Does 1333 Merion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Merion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Merion Drive have a pool?
No, 1333 Merion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Merion Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 Merion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Merion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Merion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1333 Merion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1333 Merion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
