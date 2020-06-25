1333 Merion Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bath Single Family Home for rent at 1333 Merion Dr Mt. Dora FL 32757, - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and at the time of application two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or joe.hawash3@gmail.com. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application.



Newer one story house built by Park Square Homes the Walton Model, 4 bedroom 2 bath, kitchen with all upgraded appliances, granite counter top, pantry, Carpet and ceramic floors inside laundry, family room, dining area, double garage with electric opener.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Directions: Drive North on SR 441 "Orange Blossom Trail" to Mount Dora, turn Right onto Wolf Branch, turn Right onto Nile, turn Right at the Subdivision Summerview, turn Left onto Merion Drive, the house on the Right.



. .



(RLNE3143503)