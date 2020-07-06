All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1327 East 1st Avenue - 1
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

1327 East 1st Avenue - 1

1327 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1327 East 1st Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have any available units?
1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
Is 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1327 East 1st Avenue - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College