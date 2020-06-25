1320 Hackett St

Amenities

Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



This cozy 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath features an arched entry and is ready to be your new home! It encompasses 1350 square feet of living area! Theres also a ceiling fan in the living room to keep you cool and comfortable. Prepare your favorite meals in this modern kitchen with stylish granite counter-tops, built in microwave and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has two windows allowing for lots of natural light. Both bathrooms have granite bathroom cabinet tops too! Theres also a lovely large front yard. The laundry room also has a door for the backyard, a great convenience! To view call 321-236-6009. Pet friendly home. To view other great Main Street Renewal homes or to apply checkout our website at www.msrenewal.com.