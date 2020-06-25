All apartments in Mount Dora
Find more places like 1320 Hackett St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mount Dora, FL
/
1320 Hackett St
Last updated May 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

1320 Hackett St

1320 Hackett Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mount Dora
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1320 Hackett Street, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This cozy 3 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath features an arched entry and is ready to be your new home! It encompasses 1350 square feet of living area! Theres also a ceiling fan in the living room to keep you cool and comfortable. Prepare your favorite meals in this modern kitchen with stylish granite counter-tops, built in microwave and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom has two windows allowing for lots of natural light. Both bathrooms have granite bathroom cabinet tops too! Theres also a lovely large front yard. The laundry room also has a door for the backyard, a great convenience! To view call 321-236-6009. Pet friendly home. To view other great Main Street Renewal homes or to apply checkout our website at www.msrenewal.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Hackett St have any available units?
1320 Hackett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1320 Hackett St have?
Some of 1320 Hackett St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Hackett St currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Hackett St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Hackett St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Hackett St is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Hackett St offer parking?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not offer parking.
Does 1320 Hackett St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Hackett St have a pool?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Hackett St have accessible units?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Hackett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Hackett St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Hackett St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Move Cross Country
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elevate 155
155 Veranda Way
Mount Dora, FL 32757

Similar Pages

Mount Dora 2 BedroomsMount Dora Apartments with Balcony
Mount Dora Apartments with ParkingMount Dora Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Mount Dora Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLDade City, FLHeathrow, FL
Windermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College