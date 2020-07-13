All apartments in Mount Dora
1022 E 3RD AVENUE
1022 E 3RD AVENUE

1022 3rd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1022 3rd Ave, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2nd bath room is in the laundry room off the carport. Newly remodeled kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have any available units?
1022 E 3RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have?
Some of 1022 E 3RD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 E 3RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 E 3RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 E 3RD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mount Dora.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 E 3RD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 E 3RD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
