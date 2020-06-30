Rent Calculator
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM






1012 E 10TH AVENUE
1012 East 10th Avenue
·
No Longer Available

Location
1012 East 10th Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757
Amenities
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two bed rooms One and a half bathrooms. The half bath is in the garage. Fenced back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have any available units?
1012 E 10TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mount Dora, FL
.
Is 1012 E 10TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 E 10TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 E 10TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mount Dora
.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 E 10TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1012 E 10TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
