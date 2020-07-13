Centrally located duplex unit recently updated with new tile throughout. Living Room, dining area, kitchen, laundry room, 2 bedrooms and bathroom. Screened porch and carport. Rent includes lawn maintenance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 E 3RD AVENUE have any available units?
1002 E 3RD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mount Dora, FL.
What amenities does 1002 E 3RD AVENUE have?
Some of 1002 E 3RD AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 E 3RD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 E 3RD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.