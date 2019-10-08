9508 Cardy Street, Moon Lake, FL 34654 Moon Lake Estates
Amenities
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home, split plan,NEW laminate wood throughout, Big yard Corner lot Call to see MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION First, Last Security Pet deposit extra Credit and back ground check Must have good rental history NO EVICTIONS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have any available units?
9508 CARDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moon Lake, FL.
Is 9508 CARDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9508 CARDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 CARDY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9508 CARDY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET offer parking?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have a pool?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.