All apartments in Moon Lake
Find more places like 9508 CARDY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Moon Lake, FL
/
9508 CARDY STREET
Last updated October 8 2019 at 11:11 AM

9508 CARDY STREET

9508 Cardy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9508 Cardy Street, Moon Lake, FL 34654
Moon Lake Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great home, split plan,NEW laminate wood throughout, Big yard
Corner lot Call to see
MUST FILL OUT APPLICATION
First, Last Security
Pet deposit extra
Credit and back ground check
Must have good rental history
NO EVICTIONS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9508 CARDY STREET have any available units?
9508 CARDY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Moon Lake, FL.
Is 9508 CARDY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9508 CARDY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9508 CARDY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 9508 CARDY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET offer parking?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have a pool?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have accessible units?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9508 CARDY STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 9508 CARDY STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLHudson, FLBayonet Point, FLJasmine Estates, FLNew Port Richey East, FLNew Port Richey, FLTrinity, FL
Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLElfers, FLKeystone, FLEast Lake, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLHernando Beach, FLBeacon Square, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLOldsmar, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College