All apartments in Moon Lake
Find more places like 10830 Barrett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Moon Lake, FL
/
10830 Barrett Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10830 Barrett Street
10830 Barrett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10830 Barrett Street, Moon Lake, FL 34654
Moon Lake Estates
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
10830 Barrett Street - Property Id: 291712
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291712
Property Id 291712
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5825007)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10830 Barrett Street have any available units?
10830 Barrett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Moon Lake, FL
.
Is 10830 Barrett Street currently offering any rent specials?
10830 Barrett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10830 Barrett Street pet-friendly?
No, 10830 Barrett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Moon Lake
.
Does 10830 Barrett Street offer parking?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not offer parking.
Does 10830 Barrett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10830 Barrett Street have a pool?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not have a pool.
Does 10830 Barrett Street have accessible units?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10830 Barrett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10830 Barrett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10830 Barrett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
