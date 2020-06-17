Cozy, newly refurbished lakefront home on Lake Florence. Off season monthly rental available May through September. Weekly or 3 day short stay may also be available. Ski boat rental available - Inquire . Walking distance to Montverde Academy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have any available units?
16533 LOWRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montverde, FL.
What amenities does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have?
Some of 16533 LOWRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16533 LOWRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16533 LOWRY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.