Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

16533 LOWRY ROAD

16533 Lowry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

16533 Lowry Road, Montverde, FL 34756

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy, newly refurbished lakefront home on Lake Florence.
Off season monthly rental available May through September.
Weekly or 3 day short stay may also be available.
Ski boat rental available - Inquire .
Walking distance to Montverde Academy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have any available units?
16533 LOWRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montverde, FL.
What amenities does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have?
Some of 16533 LOWRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16533 LOWRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
16533 LOWRY ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16533 LOWRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 16533 LOWRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montverde.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 16533 LOWRY ROAD does offer parking.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16533 LOWRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 16533 LOWRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 16533 LOWRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16533 LOWRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 16533 LOWRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 16533 LOWRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
