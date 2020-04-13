747 W Shore Drive

Amenities

**OPEN HOUSE JULY 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.** 2,200 Sq.ft. 3 bed/2 bath swimming pool home located in quiet community. Community boat ramp around the corner for boating access. Offered unfurnished for long term (12 months) lease @ $3,475/month. First, last, plus $1,500 security deposit required prior to move in. Tenant pays utilities, TV, and internet. Pool maintenance, pest control, yard service and access to community boat ramp included. Owner is licensed FL Realtor. **NO SMOKING/NO PETS** To submit application:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/392732