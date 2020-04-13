All apartments in Monroe County
Monroe County, FL
747 W Shore Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:29 PM

747 W Shore Drive

747 West Shore Drive · (305) 942-6210
Location

747 West Shore Drive, Monroe County, FL 33042

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**OPEN HOUSE JULY 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.** 2,200 Sq.ft. 3 bed/2 bath swimming pool home located in quiet community. Community boat ramp around the corner for boating access. Offered unfurnished for long term (12 months) lease @ $3,475/month. First, last, plus $1,500 security deposit required prior to move in. Tenant pays utilities, TV, and internet. Pool maintenance, pest control, yard service and access to community boat ramp included. Owner is licensed FL Realtor. **NO SMOKING/NO PETS** To submit application:https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/392732

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 747 W Shore Drive have any available units?
747 W Shore Drive has a unit available for $3,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 747 W Shore Drive have?
Some of 747 W Shore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 747 W Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
747 W Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 747 W Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 747 W Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monroe County.
Does 747 W Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 747 W Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 747 W Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 747 W Shore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 747 W Shore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 747 W Shore Drive has a pool.
Does 747 W Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 747 W Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 747 W Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 747 W Shore Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 747 W Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 747 W Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
