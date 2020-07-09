All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like Miramar Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
Miramar Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Miramar Park

11000 Miramar Blvd · (954) 613-0113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11000 Miramar Blvd, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03-03202 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,918

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1207 sqft

Unit 08-08203 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,993

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1305 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 06-06308 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,426

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1479 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Miramar Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
playground
trash valet
yoga
Welcome Home to Miramar Park Apartments located in the heart of Miramar, Florida From the moment you walk through the front door you’ll feel the comfort and convenience that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds and a dedicated professional and award-winning staff contributes to a higher standard of living.

Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Storage Details: Storage units: $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Miramar Park have any available units?
Miramar Park has 3 units available starting at $1,918 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Miramar Park have?
Some of Miramar Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Miramar Park currently offering any rent specials?
Miramar Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Miramar Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Miramar Park is pet friendly.
Does Miramar Park offer parking?
Yes, Miramar Park offers parking.
Does Miramar Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Miramar Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Miramar Park have a pool?
Yes, Miramar Park has a pool.
Does Miramar Park have accessible units?
No, Miramar Park does not have accessible units.
Does Miramar Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Miramar Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Miramar Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Miramar Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Miramar Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Eurus at Miramar
4970 Southwest 124th Avenue
Miramar, FL 33027

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity