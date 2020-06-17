All apartments in Miramar
Location

4983 Southwest 163rd Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Location, Location, Location "Riveria Isles" at Miramar. Resort Style Club House with 1st class amenities including, pools, hot tube, gym, pilates and party room, tennis and basketball courts, 24/7 guard gate and security patrol. Great house available to move in "immediately", very open and modern, lots of light, inviting pool with spa, surrounded by a peaceful lake view. Wood-lamite floors, trough-out.A nice white kitchen with top of the line KitchenAid appliances. Ideal for entertaining. Private Family area upstairs. A+ schools 5 minutes away.
The owners have nothing left behind, light fixtures, blinds and other features have been nicely upgraded. Dare to call, you won't regret!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have any available units?
4983 SW 163rd Ave has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have?
Some of 4983 SW 163rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4983 SW 163rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4983 SW 163rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4983 SW 163rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4983 SW 163rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4983 SW 163rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4983 SW 163rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4983 SW 163rd Ave has a pool.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 4983 SW 163rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4983 SW 163rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4983 SW 163rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4983 SW 163rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
