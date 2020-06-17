4983 SW 163rd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction tennis court

Location, Location, Location "Riveria Isles" at Miramar. Resort Style Club House with 1st class amenities including, pools, hot tube, gym, pilates and party room, tennis and basketball courts, 24/7 guard gate and security patrol. Great house available to move in "immediately", very open and modern, lots of light, inviting pool with spa, surrounded by a peaceful lake view. Wood-lamite floors, trough-out.A nice white kitchen with top of the line KitchenAid appliances. Ideal for entertaining. Private Family area upstairs. A+ schools 5 minutes away.

The owners have nothing left behind, light fixtures, blinds and other features have been nicely upgraded. Dare to call, you won't regret!!!