Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 4913 SW 135th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
4913 SW 135th Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4913 SW 135th Ave
4913 SW 135th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4913 SW 135th Avenue, Miramar, FL 33027
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3/2 1/2 Townhouse with lake view. Great community. Close to major highways (Turnpike & I-75)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have any available units?
4913 SW 135th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miramar, FL
.
What amenities does 4913 SW 135th Ave have?
Some of 4913 SW 135th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4913 SW 135th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4913 SW 135th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4913 SW 135th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4913 SW 135th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miramar
.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4913 SW 135th Ave does offer parking.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4913 SW 135th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have a pool?
No, 4913 SW 135th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4913 SW 135th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4913 SW 135th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4913 SW 135th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4913 SW 135th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Solano at Miramar
11700 SW 26th St
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Catalina at Miramar
4260 Southwest 117th Lane
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Similar Pages
Miramar 1 Bedrooms
Miramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with Gym
Miramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Wellington, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeshore At University Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College