Amenities
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11077J475 You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, vinyl plank flooring, and a spacious kitchen. Apply online today! **HOA requires 620 min credit score. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580641 ]