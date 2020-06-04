All apartments in Miramar
Last updated June 17 2020 at 6:50 AM

4906 Southwest 155th Terrace

4906 Southwest 155th Terrace · (954) 314-2855
Location

4906 Southwest 155th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027
Riviera Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,479

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2189 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace, Miramar, FL 33027 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by A Rodriguez, Hh List Realty, (954) 314-2855. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 11077J475 You’ve found the one! Recently renovated by Invitation Homes, this house will make the perfect home! Inside, you’ll find a charming, spacious floor plan with fresh paint, vinyl plank flooring, and a spacious kitchen. Apply online today! **HOA requires 620 min credit score. [ Published 17-Jun-20 / ID 3580641 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have any available units?
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace has a unit available for $2,479 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4906 Southwest 155th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have a pool?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4906 Southwest 155th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
