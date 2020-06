Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool

Fantastic 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, FIRST floor CORNER condo in the gated community of Courtyards at Nautica. This unit has a lot of natural light and a balcony. Tile floors and stainless-steel appliances, 2 Assigned spaces plus guess parking. The community features resort style amenities such as club house, pool, gym, playground and more. Conveniently located close to I-75, hospital, parks, restaurants and schools. Available on May 1, 2020.