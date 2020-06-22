Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 2123 Renaissance Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
2123 Renaissance Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2123 Renaissance Blvd
2123 Renaissance Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL 33025
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants.
(RLNE5855300)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have any available units?
2123 Renaissance Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miramar, FL
.
What amenities does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have?
Some of 2123 Renaissance Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2123 Renaissance Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Renaissance Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Renaissance Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has a pool.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2123 Renaissance Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025
Similar Pages
Miramar 1 Bedrooms
Miramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with Gym
Miramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Wellington, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lakeshore At University Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Atlantic Technical College
Broward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College