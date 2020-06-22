All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 2123 Renaissance Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
2123 Renaissance Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2123 Renaissance Blvd

2123 Renaissance Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2123 Renaissance Boulevard, Miramar, FL 33025

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1/1 in Enclave, move in ready with wood floors, stainless steel appliances and nice balcony. Community has many amenities and its close to shopping centers and restaurants.

(RLNE5855300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have any available units?
2123 Renaissance Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miramar, FL.
What amenities does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have?
Some of 2123 Renaissance Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 Renaissance Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2123 Renaissance Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 Renaissance Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd does offer parking.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has a pool.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2123 Renaissance Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2123 Renaissance Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2123 Renaissance Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Luma Miramar
4300 Southwest 113th Terrace
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College