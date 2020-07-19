Rent Calculator
2031 NE Renaissance Blvd
2031 NE Renaissance Blvd
2031 Renaissance Blvd
Report This Listing
Location
2031 Renaissance Blvd, Miramar, FL 33025
The Villages of Renaissance
Amenities
dishwasher
new construction
pool
elevator
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
pool
new construction
Great Unit 1 Bed 1 Bath Very Clean... beautiful lake View... Lots of Amenities... LOOK LIKE A MODEL
Come and See Today... centrally located EASY TO SHOW
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have any available units?
2031 NE Renaissance Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miramar, FL
.
What amenities does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have?
Some of 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2031 NE Renaissance Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miramar
.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd offer parking?
No, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd has a pool.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd has accessible units.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2031 NE Renaissance Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
