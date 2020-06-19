All apartments in Miramar
Find more places like 12723 SW 49th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miramar, FL
/
12723 SW 49th Ct
Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:10 PM

12723 SW 49th Ct

12723 SW 49th Court · (954) 665-8871
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Miramar
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12723 SW 49th Court, Miramar, FL 33027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3/2 townhouse located in Bellagio in Vizcaya. Open floor plan, tiles & wood floors, spacious, large private patio, garage. All bedrooms upstairs, Gated Community with Security and Many Amenities. Community pool, Exercise room, near Vizcaya Park, Shopping, and Easy Access to Major Freeways. Water and lawn maintenance is tenant responsibility. Association approval needed.

The property is available for showings on the weekends (5/9, 5/10, 5/16 & 5/17 from 12 - 5 PM) Please book on showing time and I will confirm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have any available units?
12723 SW 49th Ct has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12723 SW 49th Ct have?
Some of 12723 SW 49th Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12723 SW 49th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12723 SW 49th Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 SW 49th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12723 SW 49th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12723 SW 49th Ct does offer parking.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 SW 49th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12723 SW 49th Ct has a pool.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have accessible units?
No, 12723 SW 49th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12723 SW 49th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 SW 49th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 SW 49th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12723 SW 49th Ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Miramar
3040 SW 119th Ave
Miramar, FL 33025
Windsor at Miramar
3701 SW 160th Ave
Miramar, FL 33027
Miramar Lakes Apartments
10720 N Preserve Way
Miramar, FL 33025
Aventine at Miramar
2436 Centergate Dr
Miramar, FL 33025
Miramar Park
11000 Miramar Blvd
Miramar, FL 33025
Lake Vista
8440 Sherman Cir N
Miramar, FL 33025
Mosaic at Miramar Town Center
11575 City Hall
Miramar, FL 33025
Horizon at Miramar
11338 SW 45th Pl
Miramar, FL 33025

Similar Pages

Miramar 1 BedroomsMiramar 2 Bedrooms
Miramar Apartments with GymMiramar Apartments with Parking
Miramar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lakeshore At University Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity