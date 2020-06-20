12124 Saint Andrews Pl

Amenities
Resort style living in this ground floor condo. 2 bed 2 bath updated Saint Andrews Place ready for occupancy. This unit has 2 large master bedrooms, new appliances, granite counter tops, vaulted ceiling, washer dryer inside and tile floors. Amenities included are Pool with picnic bbq area, gym, indoor racquetball courts, clubhouse, jogging path, lakes, fountains, kiddie parks, gated entry and security guards,Must see this wonderful condo corner unit. Close to highways, shopping malls and entertainment.