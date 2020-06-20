All apartments in Miramar
12124 Saint Andrews Pl
Last updated May 14 2020 at 1:59 AM

12124 Saint Andrews Pl

12124 Saint Andrews Place · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12124 Saint Andrews Place, Miramar, FL 33025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 110 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
Resort style living in this ground floor condo. 2 bed 2 bath updated Saint Andrews Place ready for occupancy. This unit has 2 large master bedrooms, new appliances, granite counter tops, vaulted ceiling, washer dryer inside and tile floors. Amenities included are Pool with picnic bbq area, gym, indoor racquetball courts, clubhouse, jogging path, lakes, fountains, kiddie parks, gated entry and security guards,Must see this wonderful condo corner unit. Close to highways, shopping malls and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have any available units?
12124 Saint Andrews Pl has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have?
Some of 12124 Saint Andrews Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12124 Saint Andrews Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12124 Saint Andrews Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12124 Saint Andrews Pl pet-friendly?
No, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl offer parking?
No, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have a pool?
Yes, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl has a pool.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have accessible units?
No, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 12124 Saint Andrews Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12124 Saint Andrews Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
