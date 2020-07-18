82 Secret Harbor Drive

Amenities

Like NEW and MOVE IN READY!!! Fresh Paint! New Carpet! Gated community off Scenic Gulf Drive close to restaurants. Walk to the private beach only a short 5 minute walk! 4BR/2BA all brick home with a 2 car garage, open floor plan, and nice landscaping. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Tile everywhere else! The living room and dining room are spacious and open to the kitchen. Granite Counters! Great plan for entertaining! Pets are okay and must be approved by the owner. A $250 refundable pet deposit is required. Close to all shopping and Destin activities including restaurants, water sports, and golf! Only 30 minutes to Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field. All measurements should be verified.