Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

82 Secret Harbor Drive

82 Secret Harbor Drive · (850) 543-2615
Location

82 Secret Harbor Drive, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1653 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Like NEW and MOVE IN READY!!! Fresh Paint! New Carpet! Gated community off Scenic Gulf Drive close to restaurants. Walk to the private beach only a short 5 minute walk! 4BR/2BA all brick home with a 2 car garage, open floor plan, and nice landscaping. New Carpet in the bedrooms. Tile everywhere else! The living room and dining room are spacious and open to the kitchen. Granite Counters! Great plan for entertaining! Pets are okay and must be approved by the owner. A $250 refundable pet deposit is required. Close to all shopping and Destin activities including restaurants, water sports, and golf! Only 30 minutes to Eglin AFB and Hurlburt Field. All measurements should be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have any available units?
82 Secret Harbor Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have?
Some of 82 Secret Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 Secret Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82 Secret Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 Secret Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 82 Secret Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 82 Secret Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82 Secret Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 82 Secret Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 82 Secret Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 Secret Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 Secret Harbor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82 Secret Harbor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
