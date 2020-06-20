All apartments in Miramar Beach
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:14 AM

72 Vantage Point

72 Vantage Pt · (407) 766-9219
Location

72 Vantage Pt, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful 3 story townhome. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups. This is in addition to any amenities specific to this property's neighborhood and is an exclusive offering with this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Vantage Point have any available units?
72 Vantage Point has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 72 Vantage Point have?
Some of 72 Vantage Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Vantage Point currently offering any rent specials?
72 Vantage Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Vantage Point pet-friendly?
No, 72 Vantage Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 72 Vantage Point offer parking?
No, 72 Vantage Point does not offer parking.
Does 72 Vantage Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 72 Vantage Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Vantage Point have a pool?
Yes, 72 Vantage Point has a pool.
Does 72 Vantage Point have accessible units?
No, 72 Vantage Point does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Vantage Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 72 Vantage Point has units with dishwashers.
Does 72 Vantage Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 72 Vantage Point does not have units with air conditioning.
