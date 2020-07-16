All apartments in Miramar Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

5002 S Sandestin Boulevard

5002 South Sandestin Boulevard · (407) 766-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Miramar Beach
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5002 South Sandestin Boulevard, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 6326 · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 469 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Available for a 6 month lease. Luau offers an oasis getaway with a heated pool, relaxing waterfall, hot tub, gym, sundeck, and grilling area. Come see what all a Resort Community has to offer. Amenities available with the lease of this home (for a one-time, $150 administrative fee per lease term) are daily kayak, bike and boogie board rentals, daily tennis court time, fitness club access (with spa and steam rooms), access to the resorts four pools, and discounts on golf and beach set-ups. This is in addition to any amenities specific to this property's neighborhood and is an exclusive offering with this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have any available units?
5002 S Sandestin Boulevard has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have?
Some of 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard's amenities include all utils included, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5002 S Sandestin Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miramar Beach.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 5002 S Sandestin Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
