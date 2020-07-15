All apartments in Miramar Beach
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

2253 Crystal Cove Lane

2253 Crystal Cove Lane · (850) 654-1403 ext. 269
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2253 Crystal Cove Lane, Miramar Beach, FL 32550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2253 Crystal Cove Lane · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1716 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
Beautiful Three Bedroom Condo in the Gated Community of Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort! - Remarkable views across Crystal lake! Sit back and relax on the oversized balcony. Tucked back in a quaint community within Sandestin Resort, this condo is ideal for a primary residence. Plentiful windows and sliding glass doors allow the sunshine to flood in! Split floor plan provides each bedroom privacy.
Being that Crystal Cove is located within the Sandestin Beach and Golf Resort; Crystal Cove offers convenient access to all the fun things to do in Sandestin which makes this resort so special.
Crystal Cove is a three bedroom/three full bath, open kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included!!
• Water/sewer and basic cable included, on-site pool, gated community
• Small pet with owner approval / double deposit
Contact today for more information or to schedule a showing!
Hurry this property won’t last long!

(RLNE4202985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have any available units?
2253 Crystal Cove Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have?
Some of 2253 Crystal Cove Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Crystal Cove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Crystal Cove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Crystal Cove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane offer parking?
No, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane has a pool.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 Crystal Cove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2253 Crystal Cove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
