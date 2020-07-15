2253 Crystal Cove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

Beautiful Three Bedroom Condo in the Gated Community of Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort! - Remarkable views across Crystal lake! Sit back and relax on the oversized balcony. Tucked back in a quaint community within Sandestin Resort, this condo is ideal for a primary residence. Plentiful windows and sliding glass doors allow the sunshine to flood in! Split floor plan provides each bedroom privacy.

Being that Crystal Cove is located within the Sandestin Beach and Golf Resort; Crystal Cove offers convenient access to all the fun things to do in Sandestin which makes this resort so special.

Crystal Cove is a three bedroom/three full bath, open kitchen, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included!!

• Water/sewer and basic cable included, on-site pool, gated community

• Small pet with owner approval / double deposit

(RLNE4202985)