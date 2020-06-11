All apartments in Minneola
908 Palm Forest Lane
Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:50 PM

908 Palm Forest Lane

908 Palm Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

908 Palm Forest Lane, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have any available units?
908 Palm Forest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
Is 908 Palm Forest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
908 Palm Forest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Palm Forest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Palm Forest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane offer parking?
No, 908 Palm Forest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 908 Palm Forest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 908 Palm Forest Lane has a pool.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have accessible units?
No, 908 Palm Forest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 908 Palm Forest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 908 Palm Forest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 908 Palm Forest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

