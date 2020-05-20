All apartments in Minneola
824 Willow Run St.
824 Willow Run St.

824 Willow Run Street · No Longer Available
Location

824 Willow Run Street, Minneola, FL 34715
Quail Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great location - RENTAL INFO & REQUIREMENTS

-Pets allowed ($45 pet fee per month/ $75 for 2 pets) No dangerous breeds.
-Minimum 600 credit score.
-No felony's or evictions of any kind.
-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.
-3 month minimum at current job.
-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.
-1 week max hold upon lease sign
-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.
-Each person over 18 needs to fill out/pay a SEPARATE application.
-Applications need to be filled out 100% including attachments.
-Please allow applications to be processed within 1-3 business days.

CALL BRITTANY FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS (352) 449-9246

APPLICATION LINK https://mizz.appfolio.com/listings/

(RLNE5587218)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 Willow Run St. have any available units?
824 Willow Run St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
Is 824 Willow Run St. currently offering any rent specials?
824 Willow Run St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 Willow Run St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 824 Willow Run St. is pet friendly.
Does 824 Willow Run St. offer parking?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not offer parking.
Does 824 Willow Run St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 Willow Run St. have a pool?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not have a pool.
Does 824 Willow Run St. have accessible units?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not have accessible units.
Does 824 Willow Run St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 824 Willow Run St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 Willow Run St. does not have units with air conditioning.
