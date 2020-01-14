All apartments in Minneola
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

813 Park Trail Drive

813 Park Trail Drive
Location

813 Park Trail Drive, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Lakewood Ridge is available now! - Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Lakewood Ridge is available now! This lovely 2-car garage home features a perfect lay out with a formal living room and separate formal dining room, tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms. The well-appointed kitchen features granite countertops along with top of line stainless appliances and breakfast bar, double basin sink, maple tone cabinetry, and plenty of counter top space. The kitchen is open and overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The vast master bedroom features a large walk in closet and spacious master bath suite with step-in shower. Large well maintained backyard with screened in patio area with serene views. Washer and dryer included. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE5425123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Park Trail Drive have any available units?
813 Park Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 813 Park Trail Drive have?
Some of 813 Park Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Park Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Park Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Park Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Park Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Park Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Park Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 813 Park Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Park Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Park Trail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Park Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Park Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

