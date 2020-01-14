813 Park Trail Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Lakewood Ridge is available now! - Beautiful 3/2 home, located in the community of Lakewood Ridge is available now! This lovely 2-car garage home features a perfect lay out with a formal living room and separate formal dining room, tile flooring throughout, carpet in bedrooms. The well-appointed kitchen features granite countertops along with top of line stainless appliances and breakfast bar, double basin sink, maple tone cabinetry, and plenty of counter top space. The kitchen is open and overlooks the family room and breakfast nook. The vast master bedroom features a large walk in closet and spacious master bath suite with step-in shower. Large well maintained backyard with screened in patio area with serene views. Washer and dryer included. Pets will be considered.



