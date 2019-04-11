410 Gentle Breeze Drive, Minneola, FL 34715 Quail Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2 in beautiful Minneola. Features washer & dryer, screened in back porch, shed, hardwood floors. This gem will go fast! No pets permitted. 3/2 in beautiful Minneola. Fenced back yard, shed, screen in back porch.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Gentle Breeze Drive have any available units?
410 Gentle Breeze Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 410 Gentle Breeze Drive have?
Some of 410 Gentle Breeze Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Gentle Breeze Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Gentle Breeze Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.