1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE

1073 Chelsea Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Chelsea Park Drive, Minneola, FL 34715

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1073 Chelsea Parc Dr. Minneola, Fl. 34715 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Baths Single Family Home For Rent at 1073 Chelsea Parc Dr. Minneola, Fl. 34715; Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Pets Allowed 20lbs, NO Section 8, and Lawn Maintenance Included.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to celena.mgmt@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted.

Driving Directions: Take Highway 50 to Citrus Tower blvd.; Take Citrus Tower Blvd. North of Highway 50; Right ont5o Mowhawk Road; Right onto Chelsea Parc Drive.

(RLNE5479112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have any available units?
1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have?
Some of 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE currently offering any rent specials?
1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE is pet friendly.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE offer parking?
No, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE does not offer parking.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have a pool?
No, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE does not have a pool.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have accessible units?
No, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1073 Chelsea Parc Drive LAKE has units with air conditioning.

