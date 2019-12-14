All apartments in Minneola
Last updated December 14 2019 at 4:10 AM

1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE

1025 Lakeview Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Lakeview Oaks Drive, Minneola, FL 34715
Oak Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a large breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have any available units?
1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneola, FL.
What amenities does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have?
Some of 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneola.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

