1025 LAKEVIEW OAKS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining and a patio for cooking out. The interior features plush carpeting and stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting for an inviting household, vaulted ceilings, cozy bedrooms, clean, updated bathrooms, lots of room for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, a large breakfast bar, and beautiful wooden cabinetry