5939 Ashton Woods
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

5939 Ashton Woods

5939 Ashton Woods Circle · (850) 889-1530 ext. 1
Location

5939 Ashton Woods Circle, Milton, FL 32570

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5939 Ashton Woods · Avail. Aug 10

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1880 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
5939 Ashton Woods Available 08/10/20 Beautiful Home in Milton - Conveniently located in the Ashton Woods subdivision on the corner of Hamilton Bridge Rd and Glover, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home provides plenty to get excited about. The home sits on a spacious lot with a privacy fenced back yard and tree line across the back that creates an inviting space that's great for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. Inside, you'll be met by the entry hallway with a flex space to your right that's a great study area or game space. The kitchen provides an eat-in area and breakfast bar. There's plenty of counter space, a prep island, and a full suite of kitchen appliances. The living room includes a vaulted ceiling that really opens up the space and a fire place that provides a perfect focal point. You'll discover plenty of space for your bedroom suite in the master, and the master bathroom includes all of the perks you've come to expect from such a space. Both guest rooms are nicely sized with good closet space too. Contact our office today to check this one out!

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Ashton Woods have any available units?
5939 Ashton Woods has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5939 Ashton Woods currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Ashton Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Ashton Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 Ashton Woods is pet friendly.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods offer parking?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not offer parking.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods have a pool?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not have a pool.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods have accessible units?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5939 Ashton Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 5939 Ashton Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
