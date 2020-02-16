All apartments in Middleburg
Last updated February 16 2020 at 3:05 PM

3709 Main Street

3709 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

3709 Main Street, Middleburg, FL 32068

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
hot tub
A must see. Fabulous home to relax or entertain in. Friends can come by boat or car plenty of parking/docking. HUGE Downstairs guest suite with private bathroom. Owner's suite upstairs with full bath and office/nursery. Detached cozy cottage with full bathroom and water view. Bulkhead & sundeck over looking black creek. Screened heated pool & hot tub. Seller;s will consider lease with option to buy. Sellers will take home off sales market if rented will consider 7 month lease at additional Monthly fee. Upgraded kitchens and baths. Join us for an Holiday Open House Dec 7th 12p-5P A must see. Fabulous home to relax or entertain in. Friends can come by boat or car plenty of parking/docking. HUGE Downstairs guest suite with private bathroom. Owner's suite upstairs with full bath and office/nursery. Detached cozy cottage with full bathroom and water view. Bulkhead & sundeck over looking black creek. Screened heated pool & hot tub. Seller;s will consider lease with option to buy. Sellers will take home off sales market if rented will consider 7 month lease at additional Monthly fee. Upgraded kitchens and baths. Join us for an Holiday Open House Dec 7th 12p-5P

12 months. Owners will consider 7 month lease with additional monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3709 Main Street have any available units?
3709 Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
What amenities does 3709 Main Street have?
Some of 3709 Main Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3709 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
3709 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3709 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 3709 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Middleburg.
Does 3709 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 3709 Main Street offers parking.
Does 3709 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3709 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3709 Main Street have a pool?
Yes, 3709 Main Street has a pool.
Does 3709 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 3709 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3709 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3709 Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3709 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3709 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
