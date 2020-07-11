2939 BACKWOODS DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has spacious rooms and lots of storage. Garage is fully insulated, could be used as office or flex room, additional unattached 2 car garage for added parking. The property is approx. 1.5 acres located at the edge of a large preserved forest with miles of wooded land where you may see white tail deer, wild turkey, etc. the home includes all appliance including washer/dryer, featuring a large cooks kitchen with plenty of nice cabinets and a large island, master bath with huge dual shower and his and hers vanities and over-sized closet space.Out-door pets only please. Zoned for horses.