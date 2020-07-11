All apartments in Middleburg
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:32 PM

2939 BACKWOODS DR

2939 Backwoods Drive · (904) 571-9536
Location

2939 Backwoods Drive, Middleburg, FL 32068

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1629 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home has spacious rooms and lots of storage. Garage is fully insulated, could be used as office or flex room, additional unattached 2 car garage for added parking. The property is approx. 1.5 acres located at the edge of a large preserved forest with miles of wooded land where you may see white tail deer, wild turkey, etc. the home includes all appliance including washer/dryer, featuring a large cooks kitchen with plenty of nice cabinets and a large island, master bath with huge dual shower and his and hers vanities and over-sized closet space.Out-door pets only please. Zoned for horses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

