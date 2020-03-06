All apartments in Middleburg
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:17 PM

2350 Halperns Way

2350 Halperns Way · No Longer Available
Location

2350 Halperns Way, Middleburg, FL 32068

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single-family home is 2,091 square feet including 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Feel free to browse photos of 2350 Halperns Way Middleburg, FL 32068 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 03/31/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 Halperns Way have any available units?
2350 Halperns Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
Is 2350 Halperns Way currently offering any rent specials?
2350 Halperns Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 Halperns Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2350 Halperns Way is pet friendly.
Does 2350 Halperns Way offer parking?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not offer parking.
Does 2350 Halperns Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 Halperns Way have a pool?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not have a pool.
Does 2350 Halperns Way have accessible units?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 Halperns Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2350 Halperns Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2350 Halperns Way does not have units with air conditioning.
