2260 Reed Ct
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2260 Reed Ct

2260 Reed Court · No Longer Available
Location

2260 Reed Court, Middleburg, FL 32068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4/2 Mobile Home in Middleburg - Over an acre lot on a cul-de sac!!! Nice and quiet living. 4 bedroom 2 bath double wide. Freshly painted. Large deck on back. Won't last long. Call today

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5661947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2260 Reed Ct have any available units?
2260 Reed Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
Is 2260 Reed Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2260 Reed Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2260 Reed Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2260 Reed Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2260 Reed Ct offer parking?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2260 Reed Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2260 Reed Ct have a pool?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2260 Reed Ct have accessible units?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2260 Reed Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2260 Reed Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2260 Reed Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

