Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

Partially Furnished 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths clean and well kept home. Some newly tiled floors and freshly painted kitchen. Double carport and attached shed with large washer/dryer. Attractive community with optional membership in the club that includes pool and golf course. Equally attractive street with permanent residents and well - cared - for homes.