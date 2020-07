Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal ice maker oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar guest parking pool table volleyball court

Welcome to Vista Lago Hammocks, located in the Hammocks area of Miami, FL. Vista Lago offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes perfectly priced for any budget. We also offer additional gym amenities, including Cardio, Weight Training and New CrossFit Gym. Our residents enjoy living minutes from the Homestead Extension of the Florida Turnpike 821, parks, shopping and local dining.