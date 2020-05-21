All apartments in Miami
Town Fontainebleu Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Town Fontainebleu Lakes

1062 NW 87th Ave · (305) 363-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1062 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172
Fontainbleau East

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-208 · Avail. now

$1,680

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 08-206 · Avail. now

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 09-208 · Avail. now

$1,702

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-301 · Avail. now

$1,961

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 10-312 · Avail. now

$2,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 914 sqft

Unit 10-211 · Avail. now

$2,022

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05-301 · Avail. now

$2,389

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 07-102 · Avail. now

$2,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 08-101 · Avail. now

$2,492

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Town Fontainebleu Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
courtyard
game room
hot tub
pool table
volleyball court
For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.

Situated near Doral and Miami International Airport, our upscale apartment homes offer convenience and comfort with a deluxe twist. The airy and expansive floor plans feature air conditioning and porcelain tile flooring so you have a cool place to relax after a day in the sun or a workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 99lbs
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have any available units?
Town Fontainebleu Lakes has 31 units available starting at $1,680 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have?
Some of Town Fontainebleu Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Town Fontainebleu Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Town Fontainebleu Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Town Fontainebleu Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Town Fontainebleu Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Town Fontainebleu Lakes offers parking.
Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Town Fontainebleu Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Town Fontainebleu Lakes has a pool.
Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have accessible units?
No, Town Fontainebleu Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Town Fontainebleu Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Town Fontainebleu Lakes has units with dishwashers.
