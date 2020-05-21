Town Fontainebleu Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets furnished bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly courtyard game room hot tub pool table volleyball court

For South Florida luxury with unmatched access to employers, landmarks, and entertainment, look no further than Doral Station. Our Tuscan-inspired community offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, Florida.



Situated near Doral and Miami International Airport, our upscale apartment homes offer convenience and comfort with a deluxe twist. The airy and expansive floor plans feature air conditioning and porcelain tile flooring so you have a cool place to relax after a day in the sun or a workout at the state-of-the-art fitness center.