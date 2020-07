Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage new construction package receiving accessible 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access key fob access online portal smoke-free community

The Corridor, a premier rental community located in Miami, FL. Tucked away in the bright and eclectic Upper Eastside neighborhood, The Corridor is just steps from Biscayne Blvd. and many trendy area amenities.Homes at The Corridor are one and two-bedroom layouts, with modern, open-concept interior spaces. At The Corridor, your new home includes a private balcony, in-home washer/dryer, and hardscape flooring throughout. Our community features a brand new 24-hr fitness center and reserved off-street parking. Getting around or commuting into Downtown from The Corridor is a breeze - public transit is readily available, including the Tri-Rail/Metrorail Transfer Station, plus the neighborhood is pedestrian-friendly, featuring sidewalks and bike lanes.