Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

The Aura

1501 Southwest 37th Avenue · (786) 686-0446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Southwest 37th Avenue, Miami, FL 33145
Coral Gate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1102 · Avail. now

$1,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 766 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,242

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Unit 911 · Avail. now

$2,456

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aura.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
Within The Aura, you'll find the latest, most inviting apartment rental favorite in Miami's ultimate neighborhood - Coral Gables. Located minutes away from the best the city has to offer, The Aura was designed with comfort, function, and style in mind. Choose from our variety of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans, each crafted with modern finishes and classic comforts that you want and need. From the moment you step inside, The Aura's designer lobby offers that sense of arrival that makes you feel at home. Our 6th-floor resort pool and sundeck allow and invite you to enjoy Miami's tropical sunshine year-round. At our state-of-the-art fitness center, you can focus on your health and wellness in style. In the mood to get out? The Aura sits perfectly within Miami's most highly-coveted neighborhood, where dining, shopping, entertainment and culture abound.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $299-1BR, $399-2BR
Move-in Fees: $299 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash fee $25/month, Pest Control Fee $5/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30/month
Cats
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $30/month
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garage Parking available. Please call us for complete Parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Aura have any available units?
The Aura has 36 units available starting at $1,853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aura have?
Some of The Aura's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aura currently offering any rent specials?
The Aura is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Aura pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aura is pet friendly.
Does The Aura offer parking?
Yes, The Aura offers parking.
Does The Aura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Aura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aura have a pool?
Yes, The Aura has a pool.
Does The Aura have accessible units?
No, The Aura does not have accessible units.
Does The Aura have units with dishwashers?
No, The Aura does not have units with dishwashers.
