Solitair Brickell

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments coffee bar conference room e-payments internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving sauna

We are now welcoming virtual and in-person tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Our brand new 438-unit high-rise building in Brickell features Miami's most luxurious studios, ones and two bedroom apartments for rent. Our community features include a rooftop, resort-style pool, clubroom, state-of -the-art fitness center, and outdoor grilling stations in a premium location across from Brickell City Center. Our apartment amenities include ceramic tile flooring throughout, kitchen islands, under cabinet lighting, and bathrooms with vertical spas in select units.