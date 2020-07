Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center guest parking key fob access package receiving playground tennis court

Imagine living the lifestyle you've always dreamed of...Perfectly nestled in a lush tropical setting at a price you can afford. You'll enjoy many days swimming & relaxing in our sparkling pool or you can test out your swing on our tennis court. Minutes away from Sawgrass Mall, Restaurants and Coral Springs. Close to Schools and parks. Conveniently located to Ft. Lauderdale. Golf Villas is the perfect community for you and your whole family.