Park at Kendall

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We allow dogs and cats only. Maximum of 2 pets. There is a $500 pet fee and breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $65/month. Surface lot, garage and carport available. Maximum of two parking spaces per apartment.
Private garage: $150. additional covered parking $65.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $20-$50/month