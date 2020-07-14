All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Park at Kendall

16480 SW 137th Ave · (786) 613-4338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16480 SW 137th Ave, Miami, FL 33177
Richmond West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 816 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1231 · Avail. now

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Unit 727 · Avail. Sep 5

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Unit 821 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1371 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Kendall.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
garage
parking
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet access
online portal
pool table
yoga
The Park at Kendall offers unique amenities and ambiance. The luxurious clubhouse features a fitness center and spinning room, offering complimentary aerobic classes. Enjoy a gourmet cup of coffee at our cyber cafe and check your email in the business center. Lounge in our tropical oasis, featuring a resort style beach entry pool, cabanas, a fire pit and grill. Each apartment features modern appliances with incredible attention to detail.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: We allow dogs and cats only. Maximum of 2 pets. There is a $500 pet fee and breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit, assigned: $65/month. Surface lot, garage and carport available. Maximum of two parking spaces per apartment. Private garage: $150. additional covered parking $65.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $20-$50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Kendall have any available units?
Park at Kendall has 6 units available starting at $1,685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Kendall have?
Some of Park at Kendall's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Kendall currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Kendall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park at Kendall pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Kendall is pet friendly.
Does Park at Kendall offer parking?
Yes, Park at Kendall offers parking.
Does Park at Kendall have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park at Kendall offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Kendall have a pool?
Yes, Park at Kendall has a pool.
Does Park at Kendall have accessible units?
No, Park at Kendall does not have accessible units.
Does Park at Kendall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Kendall has units with dishwashers.
