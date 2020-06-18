All apartments in Miami
Paraiso Bayviews Condo

2700 North Miami Avenue · (305) 807-1615
Location

2700 North Miami Avenue, Miami, FL 33127
Wynwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Live in the Beautiful Paraiso Bay !!!Just Listed !!! Incredible views from this one bedroom 1 master bathroom open concept with double sinks , one guest bathroom . Subzero fully integrated refrigerator Bosh Touch control stove, wall oven and dishwasher. Premium European style cabinetry. washer & dryer inside the unit. unbelievable bay view on Biscayne Bay and the City . rental include basic cable and internet Building offer luxurious and state of the art amenities, 100 feet diameter swimming pool ,Spa, Modern Gym, massage room , pool kids , Wine private room , Cigar Lounge, Concierge. , valet parking and Much More !! .Private gated complex on close to 5 acres site with 500 feet of frontage. Porcelain floors. !!! present your offer !!first month + deposit only

(RLNE5680831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have any available units?
Paraiso Bayviews Condo has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have?
Some of Paraiso Bayviews Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paraiso Bayviews Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Paraiso Bayviews Condo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paraiso Bayviews Condo pet-friendly?
No, Paraiso Bayviews Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo offer parking?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo does offer parking.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have a pool?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo has a pool.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have accessible units?
No, Paraiso Bayviews Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Paraiso Bayviews Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paraiso Bayviews Condo has units with dishwashers.
