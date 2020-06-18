Paraiso Bayviews Condo

Amenities

Live in the Beautiful Paraiso Bay !!!Just Listed !!! Incredible views from this one bedroom 1 master bathroom open concept with double sinks , one guest bathroom . Subzero fully integrated refrigerator Bosh Touch control stove, wall oven and dishwasher. Premium European style cabinetry. washer & dryer inside the unit. unbelievable bay view on Biscayne Bay and the City . rental include basic cable and internet Building offer luxurious and state of the art amenities, 100 feet diameter swimming pool ,Spa, Modern Gym, massage room , pool kids , Wine private room , Cigar Lounge, Concierge. , valet parking and Much More !! .Private gated complex on close to 5 acres site with 500 feet of frontage. Porcelain floors. !!! present your offer !!first month + deposit only



