Mint Condo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub internet access valet service

Amazing unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom wonderful main bathroom and spacious closet with incredible view of the Miami River . Great amenities and features are included a fitness center,club house, 24 hrs security, valet parking swimming pool, spa,billiard, lounge bar and much more. Fantastic location close to the America Airlines, Miami Dade College, City Center, Shops, restaurants and Mary Brickell Village. Easy to get I-95 short drive away to the Miami International and South Beach.



(RLNE5880618)