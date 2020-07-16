All apartments in Miami
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Mint Condo

92 SW 3rd St · (305) 807-1615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

92 SW 3rd St, Miami, FL 33130
Miami Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2700 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
internet access
valet service
Amazing unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom wonderful main bathroom and spacious closet with incredible view of the Miami River . Great amenities and features are included a fitness center,club house, 24 hrs security, valet parking swimming pool, spa,billiard, lounge bar and much more. Fantastic location close to the America Airlines, Miami Dade College, City Center, Shops, restaurants and Mary Brickell Village. Easy to get I-95 short drive away to the Miami International and South Beach.

(RLNE5880618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mint Condo have any available units?
Mint Condo has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does Mint Condo have?
Some of Mint Condo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mint Condo currently offering any rent specials?
Mint Condo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mint Condo pet-friendly?
No, Mint Condo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does Mint Condo offer parking?
Yes, Mint Condo offers parking.
Does Mint Condo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mint Condo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mint Condo have a pool?
Yes, Mint Condo has a pool.
Does Mint Condo have accessible units?
No, Mint Condo does not have accessible units.
Does Mint Condo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mint Condo has units with dishwashers.
