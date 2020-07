Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill business center clubhouse hot tub internet access pool table yoga

Important: our temporary leasing office until March 2019 is located at 777 NW 72nd Avenue Suite 1081, Miami, FL 33126 – DoubleTree Airport Miami Merchandise Mart – ½ mile west of the property on NW 7th Street.

Live the way you were always meant to in LaVida Apartments at Blue Lagoon in Miami. Discover unparalleled refinement that elevates apartment living to new heights, right from the waters edge. Our Blue Lagoon in Miami, Florida location offers grand experiences in every direction. Seek out the breathtaking, the historic and the uncommon. LaVida Waterfront Apartments at Blue Lagoon puts it all within reach and offers your Miami, your way.