Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage courtyard doorman hot tub lobby racquetball court trash valet

A comfortable new apartment home is waiting for you at Lago Paradiso at the Hammocks. Our 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in Miami, FL, offer the best of charming features and great amenities. Pair that with our amazing location and you have Miami's most sought after apartment homes. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with our beautifully remodeled interiors that feature a washer and dryer, granite counter tops and vaulted ceilings. We also provide 2 resort-style swimming pools with cabanas, summer kitchens, sandy volleyball court, lakeside jogging and bike trails, twenty four hour state-of-the-art fitness center and clubhouse, sailing and fishing lake for even greater convenience.