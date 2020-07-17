888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8.

Amenities
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky. Completely upgraded 4 bedroom 4 bathroom w/3 balconies, 2 living rooms, dining room, huge kitchen w/SubZero fridge, sound system throughout, master bath w/Mosaic Jet & Rain Shower, all walk-in closets built out, designer doors and more. 4 parking spaces.
(RLNE5481306)