Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8

888 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 753-8937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

888 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $16900 · Avail. now

$16,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Penthouse was featured in the blockbuster movie Wardogs. Stunning Penthouse, Breathtaking Views. Open and bright, Two-story, 20 ft floor to ceiling windows. Enjoy both sunrises and sunsets from this 4498 sf palace in the sky. Completely upgraded 4 bedroom 4 bathroom w/3 balconies, 2 living rooms, dining room, huge kitchen w/SubZero fridge, sound system throughout, master bath w/Mosaic Jet & Rain Shower, all walk-in closets built out, designer doors and more. 4 parking spaces.

(RLNE5481306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have any available units?
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 has a unit available for $16,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have?
Some of 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 currently offering any rent specials?
888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 pet-friendly?
No, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 offer parking?
Yes, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 offers parking.
Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have a pool?
Yes, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 has a pool.
Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have accessible units?
No, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 888 Biscayne Blvd Ph 8 does not have units with dishwashers.

