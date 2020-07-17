All apartments in Miami
Find more places like 880 NE 69th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
880 NE 69th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

880 NE 69th Street

880 Northeast 69th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Miami
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

880 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 880 NE 69th Street have any available units?
880 NE 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami, FL.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 880 NE 69th Street have?
Some of 880 NE 69th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 880 NE 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 NE 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 NE 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 NE 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 880 NE 69th Street offer parking?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 880 NE 69th Street has a pool.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables 37 Grand
987 SW 37th Ave
Miami, FL 33135
The Mile Coral Gables
3622 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
blu27
2701 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
SOMA at Brickell
145 SW 13th St
Miami, FL 33130
Advenir at University Park
10495 SW 14th Ter
Miami, FL 33174
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave
Miami, FL 33131
Maizon Miami
221 Southwest 12th Street
Miami, FL 33130
The Aura
1501 Southwest 37th Avenue
Miami, FL 33145

Similar Pages

Miami 1 BedroomsMiami 2 BedroomsMiami Dog Friendly Apartments
Miami Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FL
Coral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FL
Delray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrickellAllapattahGolden Pines
Little HavanaEdgewaterFlagami
WynwoodUpper East Side

Apartments Near Colleges

Miami Dade CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College