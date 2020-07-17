Rent Calculator
Home
/
Miami, FL
/
880 NE 69th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
880 NE 69th Street
880 Northeast 69th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
880 Northeast 69th Street, Miami, FL 33138
MiMo District
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
bbq/grill
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 880 NE 69th Street have any available units?
880 NE 69th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Miami, FL
.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Miami Rent Report
.
What amenities does 880 NE 69th Street have?
Some of 880 NE 69th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 880 NE 69th Street currently offering any rent specials?
880 NE 69th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 880 NE 69th Street pet-friendly?
No, 880 NE 69th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Miami
.
Does 880 NE 69th Street offer parking?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not offer parking.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have a pool?
Yes, 880 NE 69th Street has a pool.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have accessible units?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 880 NE 69th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 880 NE 69th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
