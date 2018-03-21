88 SW 7th St

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool hot tub media room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room

Beautiful 1 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms unit available for rent in the desirable Rise condominium at Brickell City Centre. Amazing city views from bedrooms and living room. Estate of the art BOSH appliances. Marble floors and modern blinds. Building amenities includes Exercise room, pool, party room, childrens playroom, deck, spa and many more. Walking distance to BCC Mall, restaurants & movie theaters. Application with Bahia is $70.00 per person. Application & approval with the Rise HOA is also required.