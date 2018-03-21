All apartments in Miami
88 SW 7th St
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:07 PM

88 SW 7th St

88 SW 7th St · (855) 284-1142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

88 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130
The Roads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt 2806 · Avail. now

$2,599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Beautiful 1 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms unit available for rent in the desirable Rise condominium at Brickell City Centre. Amazing city views from bedrooms and living room. Estate of the art BOSH appliances. Marble floors and modern blinds. Building amenities includes Exercise room, pool, party room, childrens playroom, deck, spa and many more. Walking distance to BCC Mall, restaurants & movie theaters. Application with Bahia is $70.00 per person. Application & approval with the Rise HOA is also required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 SW 7th St have any available units?
88 SW 7th St has a unit available for $2,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 88 SW 7th St have?
Some of 88 SW 7th St's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 SW 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
88 SW 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 SW 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 88 SW 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 88 SW 7th St offer parking?
No, 88 SW 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 88 SW 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 88 SW 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 SW 7th St have a pool?
Yes, 88 SW 7th St has a pool.
Does 88 SW 7th St have accessible units?
No, 88 SW 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 88 SW 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 88 SW 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
